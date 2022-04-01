Morgan Stanley Lowers Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target to SEK 190

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 220 to SEK 190 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets raised Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $24.92 on Monday. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

