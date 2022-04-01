Morgan Stanley Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($64.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.97) to GBX 6,000 ($78.60) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 4,400 ($57.64) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,820.00.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

