Morgan Stanley Trims The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Target Price to $196.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

