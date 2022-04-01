Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 144 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 144 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($15.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.40 ($2,188.11).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 145 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.75 ($2,155.82).

On Monday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 126 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,675.80 ($2,195.18).

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.93) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 1,014.55 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

