Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:RNERU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 4th

Mount Rainier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 4th. Mount Rainier Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

