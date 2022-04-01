Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.77%.

In related news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $893,182. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

