Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
