MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $85.21. 608,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,195. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.