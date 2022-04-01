MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Up 39.3% in March

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MSDA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 50,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.