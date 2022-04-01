MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of MTN Group stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

