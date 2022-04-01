MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of MTN Group stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
