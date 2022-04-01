Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products stock remained flat at $$12.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,302. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

