Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $858.70

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.70 ($11.25) and traded as high as GBX 894.19 ($11.71). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 886 ($11.61), with a volume of 142,520 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 858.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 887.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

