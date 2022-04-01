musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.50

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.68 ($0.55), with a volume of 122279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Ian Storey purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($64,872.62).

musicMagpie Company Profile (LON:MMAG)

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

