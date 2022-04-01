NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,566. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

