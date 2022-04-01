National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.30. 114,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.82. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

