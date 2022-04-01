National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.67. 31,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

