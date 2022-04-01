National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.38. 54,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $238.34 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.