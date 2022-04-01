National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,222 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. 13,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

