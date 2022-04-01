National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.40. 1,660,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

