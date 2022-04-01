National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,942,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 7,020,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,695,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

