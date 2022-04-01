National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 2,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,581. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in National Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in National Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.