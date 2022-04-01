National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Unity Software by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.