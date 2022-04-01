National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.11 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

