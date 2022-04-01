National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEV stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.