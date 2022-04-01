National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 64,838 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

