National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 7,715 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.