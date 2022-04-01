National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.04 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.