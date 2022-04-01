National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 88.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,465 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. TELUS International has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.21.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

