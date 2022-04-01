National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EYE. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of EYE opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 119.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

