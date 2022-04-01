Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Up 6.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.63. 21,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,879,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

