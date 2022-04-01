Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Up 6.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.63. 21,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,879,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.