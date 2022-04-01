Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:NGS opened at $11.91 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
