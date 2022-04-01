Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NGS opened at $11.91 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

