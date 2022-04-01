Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $277.29 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.