Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,706. The firm has a market cap of $527.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

