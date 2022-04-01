Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. 93,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.74. Navient has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Navient by 25.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

