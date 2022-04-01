NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Chevron by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The stock has a market cap of $317.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

