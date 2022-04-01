NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.64 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $299.33 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

