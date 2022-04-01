nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.
NCNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $40.98 on Friday. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in nCino by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.