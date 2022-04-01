Needham & Company LLC Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $60.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
