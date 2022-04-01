Needham & Company LLC Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $60.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.