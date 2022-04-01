Needham & Company LLC Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $19.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

