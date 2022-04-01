Neil Bokenfohr Sells 150,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48.
Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.71 on Friday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.28 and a one year high of C$9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.99.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.