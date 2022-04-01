Neil Bokenfohr Sells 150,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.71 on Friday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.28 and a one year high of C$9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.99.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

