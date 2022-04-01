NeoGenomics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.