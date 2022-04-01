NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 86,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,174,509 shares.The stock last traded at $12.88 and had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

