Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Raised to €51.00

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.
NSRGY stock opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45.
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
