Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Raised to €51.00

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY stock opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.