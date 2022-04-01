Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $540.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.47. The company had a trading volume of 104,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.17. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

