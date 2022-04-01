New Capital Management LP Sells 1,013 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 20.2% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $38,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,653,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. 1,020,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,832. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

