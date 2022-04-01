New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 64,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,330. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

