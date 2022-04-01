New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $118.73 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

