New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,832 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 190.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 36.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $6,352,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

