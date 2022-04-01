New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

