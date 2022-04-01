New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

